Mental health check: Tips to take care of yourself during COVID-19 pandemic

Between health worries, unemployment and stay-at-home orders, the coronavirus pandemic has many people across the globe feeling anxious.

Staff at Brynn Marr Hospital in Jacksonville are offering some tips on how to cope with these feelings right in your own home.

Sheila Maraan, a CNO at the hospital, says it's important to recognize that these feelings are normal.

"It's normal to feel stressed and anxiety during this challenging time. I think people are concerned and overwhelmed about not having a lot of control and being quarantined," said Maraan.

She says it's important to look out for the signs and symptoms of stress, which includes headaches, upset stomach, poor concentration and trouble sleeping.

Maraan says sticking to a routine is a great way to combat these feelings.

"Get up and get out of your pajamas, even though you're not going to work or school. It's important to go outside, take a walk, get plenty of exercise and drink plenty of fluids," Maraan explained.

Experts say it's also important to stay connected. Director of Clinical Services at Brynn Marr Hospital Tatianna Brooks-Johnson says apps like FaceTime or Zoom are great options.

Brooks-Johnson says when connecting, it's important to be open and honest with how you are feeling.

"It's important to talk about the new normal and feelings related to the new normal, even if those feelings are negative. Having those feelings allows parents to teach their children how to express those feelings, not just positive feelings," said Brooks-Johnson.

Staff a Brynn Marr Hospital offered a few additional tips to ease your mind during this time:

-Take a time out. Disengage from something that is causing stress and come back to it at a later time.

-Deep breathing. Take five deep breaths in through the nose and out through the mouth.

-Remember the power of imagery. We can't travel right now, so instead close your eyes and go to a place that is special to you or that you want to go to in your head.

-Do things that bring you joy, like reading, singing, dancing, praying, meditation or exercise.

-Practice grounding techniques. Sit and take a few deep breaths, then look at five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell and one thing you can taste to ground your mind.

For more resources visit BrynnMarr.org.​