State officials hearing more reports of masks and gloves on roads

Construction crews are still out and about despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

This upcoming week is a reminder of that. It's National Work Zone Awareness Week.

If you have to travel for essentials, be extra careful in work zones and avoid distractions like your phone and changing radio stations.

The DOT also urges you to pay attention to work zone flaggers signs and their equipment.

State officials say they're getting reports of trash, including masks and gloves, all over our state's roads.