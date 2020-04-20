Beware of coronavirus text scams

A new Coronavirus text message scam is making the rounds.

Wayne County officials posted this photo on their Facebook page.

Beware of a text message that says:

"someone who came in contact with you has tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19." and then they recommend you get tested. This is a scam.

The alert is not from an official agency so do not click on the link.

The federal trade commission says they have received more than 18-thousand complaints about COVID-19 fraud since January.

If you think you have fallen for a scam report it to the FTC right away.

