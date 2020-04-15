WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Callie Luker from Mattamuskeet Elementary School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for April 15 is Callie Luker, an Exceptional Children’s teacher at Mattamuskeet Elementary School.

Luker says she always loved school growing up, but it was working as a counselor at Camp ASCCA (Alabama’s Special Camp for Children and Adults) that solidified her desire to become a special education teacher.

Before teaching in Hyde County, she taught at D.F. Walker in Chowan County. There, she was recognized as the Exceptional Children Director, Teacher of Excellence and Teacher of the Year. More recently, she was named Mattamuskeet Elementary Teacher of the Year.

She says each student she encounters has a unique set of tools and talents. She says her teaching philosophy is to “encourage students to believe they’re capable in a well-managed classroom environment that spurs curiosity and learning.”

When she’s not in the classroom, she coaches the school’s cheerleading team and supports children with disabilities at Hyde County’s Hyde, Seek, and Discover Summer Day Camp.

The person who nominated Mrs. Luker wrote, “I nominate Mrs. Callie Luker for WITN's Teacher of the Week. It truly takes an exceptional person to care for exceptional students. Mrs.Luker is just that. She is a selfless teacher who truly cares for each and every student like her own. She is patient, kind and attentive each and every day.

My daughter has really been able to grow, educationally and socially, in her classroom. She comes home excited to tell me about what Mrs. Luker said or what activities they had planned that day. She truly has come to love school and it is because of Mrs. Luker.

She believes in my daughter and all her students, which is all any parent could ever hope for when they send their child to school. She truly deserves this honor!"

Congratulations, Mrs. Luker!

