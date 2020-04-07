Telehealth services rise as physical therapists embrace social distancing

Telehealth has quickly become a valuable resource as healthcare workers look for alternative ways to treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

Youngs Physical Therapy and Sports Performance in Greenville is utilizing telehealth as a way to still offer check-ups and treatment while following social distancing guidelines.

Co-Owner and Physical Therapist Kevin Youngs says telehealth allows his staff to provide treatment virtually while patients are at home.

"We use some sort of webcam and speaker and we can communicate back and forth. We're able to progress physical therapy services virtually. The patient is able to stay nice and safe and social distancing at home while we're doing the same at the clinic," said Youngs.

Youngs says the clinic went virtual on March 20. He says as stay-at-home orders have gone into effect, more patients have turned to telehealth as an alternative option.

He says even some insurance companies have begun to adjust their policies as more healthcare workers turn to telehealth.

"They've released a lot of their rules and regulations. A lot of insurance companies are starting to allow virtual sessions, so we can provide services virtually just as we are and they're paying for it," Youngs explained.

He says he's witnessed his staff find creative and innovative ways to treat patients virtually, which is something that he believes may continue even when the pandemic is over.

"They're really trying to push the envelope with the teleheath. I think this could potentially become a new norm and we'll see how society moves that direction," said Youngs.

Youngs has also offered virtual yoga and personal training classes. Anyone interested in scheduling a virtual appointment can call the office at (252) 565-8812 or reach out on the clinic's social media accounts.