Onslow County deputies to hand out warnings, citations for social distancing violators

Onslow County deputies are handing out flyers reminding people about Governor Cooper's executive order related to COVID-19.

The flyer lists the essential places and offices that are allowed. Anyone who violates the order will be given the flyer as a verbal warning.

A citation will be issued if the same person is stopped again.

County officials say this will allow them to enforce the governor's orders, while still working with residents during the pandemic.

The flyers lists the follow places as essential:

- Restaurants that provide take-out, drive through or delivery of food items

- Grocery stores, convenience stores, ABC stores & beer & wine stores

- Doctors & other health care providers and pharmacies

- Child care providers

- Hardware stores, office supply stores, gas stations

- Post offices & commercial delivery offices

- Veterinarians & pet supply stores

- Hotels, airlines, buses, taxis & rideshare services

- Places of worship