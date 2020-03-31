No-Show Stone Soup online fundraiser benefits local food pantry

The annual Stone Soup fundraiser will still go on, just in a different format.

Organizers re-branded the event as the No-Show Stone Soup fundraiser to benefit St. Paul's Episcopal Church Community Food Pantry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which typically features soups from various local restaurants, will now be an online fundraiser.

Co-chair Ann Whichard says now more than ever, the food pantry needs support. She says she's seen an influx of people in the last two weeks at the pantry, many of whom never had to in the past.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will provide bags of food to about 135 households and feed an average of 300 people each week.

To donate, click here​ or write a check made out to St. Paul's Episcopal Church with No-Show Stone Soup on the memo line and mail it to P.O. Box 1924, Greenville, NC 27835.