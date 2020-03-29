City at center of China's virus outbreak gradually revives

Shopkeepers in the city at the center of China's virus outbreak are reopening but customers are scarce as authorities lift more of the anti-virus controls that kept tens of millions of people at home for two months.

Over the weekend, Wuhan's bus and subway service resumed, easing curbs that cut most access to the city of 11 million people on Jan. 23 as China fought the coronavirus.

The train station reopened, bringing thousands of travelers to the city, the manufacturing and transportation hub of central China. Some 70% to 80% of shops reopened but many imposed limits on how many people could enter.

Shopkeepers set up dispensers for hand sanitizer and checked customers for signs of fever.