Greenville Utilities drive-thru windows open

Greenville Utilities is now open for drive-thru customers.

A spokesperson for the utility company says there are now a total of seven drive-thru windows between the main office on S. Greene Street and the office on Greenville Boulevard.

The windows are open to customers Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Lobbies are closed to customers at both offices to help slow the spread of coronavirus. The drop boxes are available and online payment services are still an option.

If you are facing financial difficulty, call 252-752-7166 for further assistance.