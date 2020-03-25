WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Amber Hardison from Pocosin Innovative Charter School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for March 25 is Amber Hardison, a first grade teacher at Pocosin Innovative Charter School.

Hardison is an Eastern Carolina native. She grew up in Columbia and went on to receive a degree in Child Development from ECU. She also received her Master’s in Elementary Education and most recently graduated from Liberty University with an Education Specialist degree in Curriculum and Instruction.

Hardison is not stopping there. The ambitious teacher says she is currently working on obtaining her Doctor of Education in 2021 from Liberty University.

She’s been teaching for 13 years, covering kindergarten through fourth grade. She says she loves the small school atmosphere and creative freedom at the charter school. She also is able to teach her daughter, who is in first grade this year.

The person who nominated Hardison wrote, “I am nominating Amber Gallop Hardison for Teacher of the Week! She is the first grade teacher at Pocosin Innovative Charter School. She has been teaching for 13 years now and every year she brings in new, fun, innovative ways for children to learn, not only with her outside the box thinking, but with the environment she creates inside her classroom. She is all about teacher support. She even has a blog @piratequeenteacher.

She has written and received many grant's over the past few years to ensure kids get what they need during the school year. She has a go getter attitude. When students are in need, she will find a way to get them support. She is so deserving of Teacher of the week. Please nominate her and let's lift her up for all she has done and continues to do for education.”

Congratulations, Hardison!

