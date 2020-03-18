Martin County declares State of Emergency

Martin County has declared a State of Emergency amid the growing coronavirus concerns.

Government officials say it will go into effect at 10 a.m. This includes all of Martin County and its municipalities of Robersonville, Parmele, Oak City, Jamesville, Hassell, Hamilton, Everetts and Bear Grass.

Officials say people who live there should follow Governor Cooper's order prohibiting more than 100 people in a single room and the CDC's recommendation to cancel or postpone events of 50 or more people over the next eight weeks.

The main reason for the State of Emergency is to allow access to state and federal resources to promote the health and safety of people in the county.

No further restrictions or prohibitions are in place at this time.