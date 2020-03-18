Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point cancels air show

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point officials have canceled the 2020 Cherry Point Air Show due to coronavirus concerns.

The air show was scheduled for May 1-3.

Officials say they made the decision in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus and the governor's recommendation to postpone or cancel large group gatherings.

Full refunds will be issued for those who bought premium seating during the week of March 16-22. If you have questions about refunds, e-mail OMBCHPTAir.ShowTickets@usmc-mccs.org.

Any other questions should be sent to cherrypoint@usmc.mil.