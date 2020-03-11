Into the Woods: Greene County theater group gears up for fairy tale production

A magical journey is coming to Greene County this weekend, as the Kids on Stage's cast and crew get ready to perform the musical Into the Woods.

The performance is a lyrically rich retelling of classic fairy tales with a twist. The show features Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the beanstalk and the witch.

The musical centers on a baker and his wife who wish to have a child, Cinderella who wishes to attend the king's festival and Jack who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse, they set off on a journey to break the curse and wind up changed forever.

The cast features 21 performers who will take the stage at the Greene Central High School Music Building.

The show opens on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. with performances on Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m.

For tickets, e-mail tickets@gckidsonstage.org.