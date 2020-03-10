New Bern police still looking for answers in 1999 murders

New Bern police are still looking for answers 21 years after two murders took place in the city.

Police say Vincent Holt, 34, and Debra Swindell, 39, were killed on New Bern Avenue near Wake Street back on March 10, 1999.

The police department says they are still committed to solving this case.

If you have any information, call New Bern police at (252) 633-2020 or the TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at (252) 633-5141. Information can be provided anonymously.