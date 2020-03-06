More than 45 tons of trash pulled from Topsail Island water

More than 45 tons of trash was pulled from the water off our coast.

The North Carolina Coastal Federation says damaged docks and piers, metal, construction and residential trash, chemicals, Styrofoam and abandoned boats were pulled from the water between the Surf City bridge and Topsail Beach. Some of the trash and debris was from Hurricane Florence.

The clean-up was made possible by a $249,657 grant from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Marine Debris Program’s Community- Based Marine Debris Removal Grant Program.

Crews are now moving further south to the Wrightsville Beach area to clean-up.