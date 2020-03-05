Martin County students hosting blood drive

A group of high school students are teaming up with the Red Cross for their annual community service project.

Students in the National Honor Society at the Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience are hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, March 11 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

A group of 44 junior, senior and superior senior NHS members will volunteer their time to work as greeters, canteen managers, registration attendants and donor guides. They help the Red Cross staff unload their trucks, set up the center and clean up after the event.

The goal for the blood drive is 28 pints.

The blood drive is being held at the school's tech center. For more information, click here.​