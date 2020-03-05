Downeast Sculpture Exhibition on display at Emerge Gallery throughout March

An indoor and outdoor sculpture exhibit is now on display across Pitt County.

Emerge Gallery is hosting the Downeast Sculpture Exhibition throughout the month of March.

Artists from across the country submitted sculptures of varying subjects to be displayed. There are 14 outdoor sculptures on display throughout Pitt County.

Later this month, there will be an app that you can download to hear the artist talk about their sculpture, similar to an experience at a museum.

The indoor artwork will be on display throughout the month of March, with the outdoor artwork up for the entire year.

For more details, click here.​