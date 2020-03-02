Poison Control launches coronavirus hotline

If you have questions and concerns about the coronavirus, you can call the North Carolina Coronavirus Line at 1-866-462-3821.

The hotline is staffed 24 hours a day by poison control officials.

People can call and ask questions about how the virus is spread, what precautions should be taken, what the symptoms are and whether or not you are at risk.

The hotline recommends people frequently wash their hands and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

There have been no cases of the coronavirus confirmed in North Carolina.

You can also visit the CDC ​for more information on the coronavirus.