Prescribed burn planned in Croatan National Forest

A prescribed burn is planned on the Croatan National Forest Friday.

The Forest Service says the burn will cover 2,468 acres off Millis Road near Bucks Corner, Bogue and Ocean.

he goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires. It will also improve the habitat for species like endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker and help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.

No roads or trails will be closed during the burn, but smoke will likely be seen in the area.