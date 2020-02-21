Snow causes power outages across east

Some people could be waking up to no power due to the snow.

The Department of Public Safety says there are a total of 9,436 power outages reported across the state.

As of 9 a.m., here are the reported outages by power company:

Dominion Energy: There are about 280 people without power between Washington, Bertie and Martin Counties.

Duke Energy: About 160 people in Lenoir County remain without power.

Roanoke Electric Cooperative: There are currently 494 customers without power in Bertie County, compared to 1,098 two hours ago.

As of 7 a.m., here are the reported outages by power company:

Dominion Energy: There are about 500 people without power between Washington, Bertie and Martin Counties.

Duke Energy: There were about 1,000 customers without power in both Duplin and Lenoir Counties around 5:30 a.m. All power has been restored in Duplin County. About 730 people are still without power in Lenoir County as of 7 a.m.

Roanoke Electric Cooperative: There are currently 1,098 customers without power in Bertie County.