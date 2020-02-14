Census job fair happening in Greenville Friday

The census is hiring thousands of part-time workers to help count everyone in the country this year.

They're partnering with NC Bus Works to hold a job fair in uptown Greenville Friday.

Census workers make $16 an hour in our area and hours are flexible.

The census only comes around once every decade. It determines how much federal funding goes into communities across the country.

The job fair is happening from noon until 7 p.m. at the intersection of Dickinson and Evans Street across from Sheppard Memorial Library. You can also apply online.​

The official "Census Day" for the 2020 Census is Wednesday, April 1, 2020.