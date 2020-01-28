Healthy Habits: How to make a heart healthy snack

Heart month is only a few days away, which means now is the time to start thinking about how we can care for our heart.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in both men and women, but Savanna Cummings, a dietician with Vidant Health, says focusing on blood pressure and cholesterol can help keep it under control.

Cummings says a great place to start is with a healthy, on-the-go snack. She came on WITN News at Sunrise Tuesday to show us how to make one of her personal favorites, peanut butter protein and fiber bites.

The five-ingredient, no bake recipe is super easy and tasty. All you need is peanut butter or almond butter, dark chocolate chips, oats, ground flaxseeds and natural raw honey.

Each bite is a good source of fiber, which helps fight the impact of dietary cholesterol.

The serving size is one protein bite. You can make them ahead of time and store them easily in the fridge for up to a week.

Watch the video above to learn how to make them!