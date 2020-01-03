Undercover drug buy lands La Grange man behind bars

An undercover drug buy landed one suspected drug dealer behind bars.

Lenoir County deputies arrested and charged Marcus Robinson from La Grange with possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.

Detectives say they went undercover and bought cocaine from Robinson in the La Grange area. They say he had cocaine, marijuana and a stolen handgun in his possession.

He's been placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $52,000 bond.