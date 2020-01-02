DEPUTIES: High speed chase ends after driver crashes into patrol car

Deputies say a high speed chase came to an end after a driver crashed into a patrol car.

Wayne County deputies tried to stop Shonshi Chavez-Rangel who was driving 89 mph in a 50 mph zone.

When Chavez-Rangel kept driving, deputies say they tried to set up a road block on Highway 70 East to end the chase. They say Chavez-Rangel managed to get around it and slammed into a patrol car.

Officials say Chavez-Rangel eventually lost control and crashed into a median on the highway.

Drugs were in his possession, according to deputies.

Shonshi Chavez-Rangel was taken into custody and charged with two counts of level 1 trafficking of a controlled substance by possession, two counts of level 1 trafficking of a controlled substance by transport, and maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale of controlled substances.

He is being held in the Wayne County jail.

