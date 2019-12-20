More than 100 inmates to be moved from Nash County jail due to safety concerns

More than 100 inmates have to be moved out of a jail here in the east.

Our sister station in Raleigh, WRAL, says this is until safety hazards at the Nash County jail are fixed.

The state set next Friday as a deadline and authorities are working to find space in other county jails for about 130 inmates.

The Nash County chief deputy told WRAL 25 inmates are going to Dare County and authorities are working with Lenoir and Craven Counties to see if they will take some.

There are reportedly electrical issues, blocked doorways and staffing shortages at the jail.