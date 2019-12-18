Donation benefits Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain's new workforce initiative

A hefty donation is helping prepare local middle and high school students for the workforce.

Bank of America donated $7,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain. The money will go toward to organization's new Workforce Development Initiative.

The initiative will provide workplace skills to middle school and high school members.

“The future of our communities depends on a ready workforce. Our middle school and high school youth are out in their community exploring career options and then investigating the skills and training needed to pursue their goals," said President & CEO Kimberly Boyd.

The grant was distributed among three counties, including Beaufort, Pitt and Craven.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain focuses on helping young people reach their full potential through academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character.