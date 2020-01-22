49ers’ Katie Sowers to be first female coach in Super Bowl

(KRON/CNN) - Super Bowl LIV in Miami will be historic.

The offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers, Katie Sowers, will be the first female and first openly LGBTQ coach to participate in the big game.

The 33-year old is the second woman to hold a full-time coaching position in the NFL.

She joined the Niners as an intern in 2017 before being promoted to her current role last year.

After the team's big win over Green Bay, Sowers posted on her social media, "Takin (sic) our talents to South Beach."

The 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

