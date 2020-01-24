32 Sentenced in eastern Carolina drug investigation

Law enforcement detailed an operation Friday that they say broke up a multi-state meth trafficking organization.

Dubbed Operation Fall of the House of Usher, United States Attorney Robert Higdon Junior spoke in Duplin County about the 32 people sentenced over the last several months in federal court.

The investigation was part of an organized crime enforcement task force formed to tackle large amounts of extremely potent meth coming into Duplin, Sampson and New Hanover counties.

The initial focus of the investigation was William Usher, who authorities say imported multiple kilograms of meth from at least four separate drug trafficking organizations in California and Georgia.

Higdon says, "And so what we're doing is we're working county by county to move them out of the eastern district. We want them to stop doing what they're doing and if they don't do it, they're going to go to federal prison and they're going to increase that average sentence because we're going to put them away for a long time."

Higdon says 41 have been charged as a result of the investigation with forty pleading guilty in court.

