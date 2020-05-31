27 people arrested on drug charges in Beaufort County

Over the last two months of sheltering in place due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Sheriff Coleman ordered the Beaufort county sheriff's office drug unit to continue investigating complaints of criminal drug activity in Beaufort county.

Investigators with the Beaufort county sheriff's office drug unit are continuing the use of safety precautions such as masks and gloves while dealing with people selling or using drugs.

Investigators have arrested and obtained warrants on 27 people that are pictured above, so far, during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the following:

• Shalanda Flynn, 42, of Chocowinity.

• Nechola Harvey, 65, of Washington.

• Quentin Pritchard, 35, of Greenville.

• Austin Moore, 36, of Washington.

• Arika-Dare Elizabeth Byrum, 36, of Pinetown.

• Shelia Cantarero, 55, of Washington.

• Sonny Ray Cobb, 25, of Washington.

• Theron Booker, 21, of Washington.

• Derrick Wiggins, 31, of Grimesland.

• William Little, 27, of Washington.

• Christopher Bright, 32, of Chocowinity.

• Jasmine Maurizio, 25, Washington.

• Lindsay Ore, 28, of Raleigh.

• Patrick Rodgers, 42, of Washington.

• James Rodgers, 62, of Washington.

• Darries McCarter, 36, of Washington.

• Bradley Coward, 29, of Washington.

• Alyssa Taylor, 22, of Washington.

• Bradley Nixon, 37, of Pinetown.

• Jovani Lerma, 23, of Washington.

• Antonio Guilford, 32, of Washington.

• Jamel Boston, 42, of Grimesland.

• Joseph Carter, 39, of Washington.

• Charles Erickson, 18, of Washington.

• William Daniels, 55, of Washington.

• Jonathan Brooks, 25, of Bath.

• Louis Gurganus, 43, of Bath.

Their charges range from possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of schedule I, possession of hydrocodone, possession of ecstasy, flee to elude arrest using a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon, among other charges.