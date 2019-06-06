Advertise With Us
25 people nabbed in Pitt County drug operation

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2019 at 4:57 PM EDT
More than two dozen people have been charged in an undercover drug operation in one Eastern Carolina county.

'Operation Quick Pick' wrapped up Wednesday, according to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.

Twenty-five people were arrested, and more are expected, deputies say.

The operation consisted of multiple investigations that happened over a short period of time, according to deputies. 'Quick Pick' was designed to deter unlawful drug sales, and its assoicated illegal activity, a news release said.

Those arrested so far are:

• Kenneth Williams, 59, of Greenville. Possession of marijuana. $1,000 bond.

• Robert Whitley, 65, of Greenville. Possession of a firearm by a felon . $20,000 bond.

• Teon Mobley, 31, of Greenville. Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine. $5,000 bond.

• Bettina Knudsen, 34, of Greenville. Possession of heroin, and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. $10,300 bond.

• Johnica Edmonds, 46, of Grifton. Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine – 3 counts, and maintain a dwelling – 3 counts. $20,000 bond.

• Jerry McCotter, 67, of Ayden. Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine – 3 counts, and maintain a dwelling. $30,000 bond.

• Roshon Finch, 44. Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and maintain a dwelling. $20,000 bond.

• Willie Wooten, 76, of Greenville. Possess with intent to sell and deliver cocaine – 2 counts, maintain a dwelling, and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. $75,000 bond.

• Tony Harris, 44, of Greenville. Possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana – 3 counts, and maintain a dwelling – 2 counts. $40,000 bond.

• Rodney Coles, 33, of Greenville. Possess with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and maintain a dwelling. $30,000 bond.

• Michael Ivey, 31, of Winterville. Possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and maintain a vehicle. $10,000 bond.

• Laquayvaious Tyson, 23 of Farmville. Possess with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and maintain a vehicle. $20,000 bond.

• Melvin Langley, 54, of Greenville. Possess with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and maintain a vehicle. $20,000 bond.

• Clarence Taft, 39, of Greenville. Possess with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. $10,000 bond.

• Timothy Smallwood, 20, of Bethel. Possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana – 2 counts, and maintain a vehicle. $20,000 bond.

• Christopher Dail, 39, of Greenville. Possess with intent to sell and deliver heroin. $5,000 bond.

• Lionel Cherry, 33, of Greenville. Possess with intent to sell and deliver heroin, and maintain a dwelling. $10,000 bond.

• Demarkus Forbes, 26, of Greenville. Possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana – 3 counts, maintain a vehicle/dwelling – 3 counts, and felony conspiracy – 2 counts. $35,000 bond.

• Destiny Davis, 21, of Greenville. Possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintain a dwelling, and felony conspiracy. $10,000 bond.

• Brittney Jenkins, 20, of Greenville. Possess with intent to sell and deliver Schedule I, possess with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II, maintain a dwelling/vehicle – 2 counts, and felony conspiracy – 2 counts. $5,000 bond.

• Courtney Roebuck, 21, of Winterville. Possess with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possess with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II, maintain a dwelling, and felony conspiracy. $10,000 bond.

• Josiah Haughton, 31, of Kinston. Possess with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and maintain a vehicle. $10,000 bond.

• Tevonte Bryant, 22, of Ayden. Possession of a stolen firearm. $10,000 bond.

• Vincent Anderson, 23, of Ayden. Possession of a stolen firearm. $10,000 bond.

