$230,000 Donation to Oakwood School for STEAM lab

A big donation to the Oakwood School is going to the construction of the school's new STEAM lab.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

The Oakwood School in Greenville secured $230,000 in funding towards the project.

The lab will offer students a chance to explore STEM and media arts through applied technology and project-based learning.

School leaders say they are very thankful to the generous donors for their support. Construction on the STEAM lab is expected to be complete for the 2020-2021 school year.