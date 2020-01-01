2020 to bring good news at the pump for drivers

The national average price of gas in the new year is expected to be slightly lower than last year.

Analysts at GasBuddy predict the yearly national average price of gas will be $2.60 per gallon. That's a 2 cent drop compared to 2019.

Experts say prices could rise as much as 75 cents per gallon from a low in February to a possible peak in May ahead of the summer season.

Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says most drivers should feel comfortable that gas prices will start at $2 in most areas for a sixth year straight.

"It will be another year where gasoline prices will be relatively affordable- but don’t close your eyes- the price variation between stations and states will approach record levels. Never has there been a bigger opportunity to spend less, or to spend more, if you aren’t checking prices before filling up,” said De Haan.

Prices are predicted to drop back down during the winter months.