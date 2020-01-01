2020 brings overhaul of sexual abuse laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The new year will bring new training requirements for reporting and preventing child sexual abuse and sex trafficking in North Carolina's schools.

The News & Observer reported Monday that the training requirements are part of an overhaul of state sexual assault laws.

The changes include making it a Class 1 misdemeanor for adults to fail to call authorities if they suspect a child is being abused.

The statute of limitations will also be extended for civil suits against abusers.

 