200 new jobs coming to Greenville

Some 200 new jobs are coming to Greenville.

Victra, the largest retail partner for Verizon Wireless, will open a call center on Thomas Langston Road.

City council on Monday approved a job creation grant, up to $500,000 over five years, to help the Raleigh-based business expand here.

Victra will hire salespeople, IT professionals, human resources staff, operations analysts, and executives who will work out of the old Wells Fargo facility on Thomas Langston Road. The company says sales jobs will start in the $30,000 a year range.

"We are eager to partner with Greenville to bring our Telesales Center to the community offering employment opportunities as we expand our business," said Rich Balot, chief executive officer. "With roots in Eastern North Carolina, we are proud of our history and excited about the future. We are confident these new jobs will contribute to Greenville's diverse career opportunities for local professionals."

Victra will add 125 jobs by the end of next year, and another 75 jobs by the end of 2025, according to the agreement. Those jobs must be maintained for up to three years after the final grant payment, according to the city.

"We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Victra to help bring additional jobs to Greenville," Mayor P.J. Connelly said. "Our City continues to look for ways to expand our tax base and improve economic opportunities for our residents."

Victra has nearly 1,000 locations in 46 states with some 4,500 employees.

