2 years after Parkland, Fla., school shooting: Florida ‘red flag’ law removes hundreds of guns

A Florida law that allows judges to bar anyone deemed dangerous from possessing firearms has been used 3,500 times since its enactment after a 2018 high school massacre. But the law is being applied unevenly around the state.

Friday marks two years since the shooting in Parkland, Fla. (Source: WSVN/WPLG/CNN/file)

Supporters say the measure is needed because the shooter who killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School two years ago was able to buy guns despite a history of psychotic behavior.

Opponents say it violates the right to bear arms and the right against unlawful seizures of property. An Associated Press analysis shows the law is being used unevenly around the state.

Friday marks two years since the shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Fourteen students and three staff members were killed when a gunman stormed the campus on Feb. 14, 2018.

The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was 19 at the time. He confessed to the killing and faces the death penalty if convicted

Many of the students who survived have become gun control advocates.

Florida’s governor has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Friday in remembrance of the victims.

