2 killed, 6 wounded in latest shootings in High Point

Police in High Point say six people were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting, the latest in a series of shootings in the city in which two people were killed.

The High Point Enterprise reports that police said the latest shooting occurred on Tuesday in a parking lot, and that the victims were taken to area hospitals.

Police also reported a 27-year-old was shot and killed and another person wounded in a shooting in east High Point late Monday evening, and a 17-year-old was shot and killed about 1 a.m. Tuesday near the High Point-Jamestown border.