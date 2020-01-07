2 kids shot after throwing snowballs at passing car in Milwaukee

A 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy in Milwaukee are recovering from gunshot wounds as police request assistance in identifying the driver who shot them.

Milwaukee police are asking anyone who might have information about the shooting of a 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy to come forward. (Source: WITI/Tribune/CNN)

Authorities say a group of children decided to throw snowballs at passing vehicles Saturday night, but the driver of a white Toyota responded with violence, firing shots into the group after their vehicle was struck.

“It was like ‘boom, boom, boom, boom’ all in succession,” said Pearlee Piggue, who heard the shooting.

Officers responded to the area, where they found a 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They immediately applied first aid to the victims.

Both are now being treated at a hospital and are expected to be OK.

Neighbors are outraged at the motive behind the violence, and many are calling for the driver responsible to come forward.

"Do you really need to shoot somebody because they shot a snowball?" Piggue said. "He should turn himself in."

Some residents say they are ready to move out, with one claiming her house has been caught in the crossfire before.

“It scared the mess out of me, you know? Any time I hear shots that close, I just freak out,” she said.

The homeowner says she would like to see an increase in neighborhood patrols, while other residents say they want visible cameras in the streets.

"I feel like my children should be able to go outside and play," the homeowner said.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to come forward.

