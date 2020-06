Three Carteret County fire departments have been called to a fire at the State Port in Morehead City.

The blaze is in a warehouse where sunflower seeds are held, according to Morehead City Fire-EMS.

All of Morehead City's fire department, along with Beaufort and Atlantic Beach, have been called to the 2 alarm fire.

A State Port spokeswoman said the fire has been contained and there were no injuries.