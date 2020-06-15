Advertisement

Sunflower seeds fire contained at State Port warehouse

(WITN)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT
Crews are having to use a forklift to get at hot spots for a warehouse fire at the Morehead City State Port.

Three Carteret County fire departments were called to the 2-alarm fire this afternoon.

The warehouse contains sunflower seeds.

Firefighters have the blaze under control, but they will be there for several more hours as those sacks of seeds are moved so they can put out any remaining fire.

A spokeswoman for the State Ports says no one was injured in the fire.

Previous Story

Three Carteret County fire departments have been called to a fire at the State Port in Morehead City.

The blaze is in a warehouse where sunflower seeds are held, according to Morehead City Fire-EMS.

All of Morehead City's fire department, along with Beaufort and Atlantic Beach, have been called to the 2 alarm fire.

A State Port spokeswoman said the fire has been contained and there were no injuries.

