17-year-old charged in fatal Craven County shooting of 38-year-old man

A 17-year-old suspect is now in custody, charged in the fatal Craven County shooting of a 38-year-old man.

According to investigators with the sheriff's office, the shooting happened Wednesday at 12:16 p.m. in a mobile home park on Clubfoot Creek Road in Harlowe.

Major David McFadyen with the Craven County Sheriff's Office said a juvenile petition has been filed charging the 17-year-old suspect with an open count of homicide as a result of the shooting death of the 38-year-old Clubfoot Creek resident.

McFadyen added, the juvenile will be held in secure custody at a juvenile facility pending his first court hearing.

Investigators said rescue crews were unable to revive the 38-year-old, and the shooting suspect, who was also shot, was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern with non-life threatening injuries.

