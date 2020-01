Wednesday, January 29 is a somber day in eastern North Carolina as we remember the six employees who lost their lives in an explosion at West Pharmaceutical Services.

This year marks 17 years since that day.

The facility was on Harvey Parkway in Kinston. Nearly 40 people were hurt in the explosion.

West Pharmaceutical Services said in 2018 that more than 300 people worked at the plant the company built after the tragedy. The new plant is located on Hwy 70.