There have been no arrests yet after a 15-year-old was shot and killed in Elizabeth City earlier this week.

Police say Dariel Reid was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Grice Street.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.