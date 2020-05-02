$1.5 billion COVID-19 recovery bill unanimously passed by General Assembly

The North Carolina General Assembly unanimously passed a $1.6 billion COVID-19 recovery bill on Saturday.

The commitment includes funding for testing, tracing, immediate recovery needs, and increasing access to broadband and electronic devices to access remote learning opportunities.

"This legislation puts North Carolina on the right path to recovery," Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham), Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue (D-Wake), House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland), and House Minority Leader Darren Jackson (D-Wake) said. "For weeks, our citizens have been anxious about their future because of this virus, and today we can assure them that action is being taken to allay their concerns."

The bill also addresses needs such as purchasing personal protective equipment and expanding digital infrastructure needs, as well as long-term research development to fight the virus.

The legislation also supports testing for uninsured patients, rural and under-served communities, and behavioral health services.

"This recovery and relief bill is the product of bipartisan collaboration to help North Carolinians return to their daily lives," Sens. Berger, Blue, Speaker Moore, and Rep. Jackson said. "Our citizens have stepped up to support each other during this unprecedented time, and now we must look ahead to getting everyone healthy and back to work safely."