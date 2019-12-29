13-year-old girl killed, two teens hurt in Concord Mills shooting

A 13-year-old girl was killed in a shooting outside Concord Mills mall. Two boys under 16 were also shot, according to Concord Police.

In a press release issued just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Concord Police say they were called to the Dave and Busters parking lot at Concord Mills Boulevard in regards to a fight.

They determined there was a shooting in front of Dave and Busters in which two boys were injured. The boys are expected to survive. Police say the third victim, a 13-year-old girl, died as a result of the shooting.

Concord Police are asking for your help. If you have any information about the shooting, call 704-93-CRIME or 704-920-5000.