$100 toilet paper roll among North Carolina price gouging complaints

The North Carolina Attorney General's office has received over a thousand coronavirus-related price gouging complaints.

Among them: a Facebook marketplace seller asking $100 for a roll of toilet paper.

TV station WTVD reports of the approximately 1,200 complaints made since a State of Emergency was declared and the price gouging law went into effect, 54 percent involve grocery items.

Consumers also reported being charged too much for hand sanitizer, cleaning products and face masks.

Attorney General Josh Stein's office says it is investigating nine North Carolina-based sellers on Amazon.

Those sellers are accused of raising prices on coronavirus-related products by more than 40 percent.

