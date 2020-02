A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Jacksonville on Tuesday.

The $2 ticket was bought at Dempsey's Kwik Mart on Catherine Lake Road.

The winner matched the numbers on the five white balls from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing-- 28-31-33-57-62.

The odds of matching all five numbers was 1 in 12.6 million.

Nobody hit the jackpot which will rise to $168 million before Tuesday's drawing.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.