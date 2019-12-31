$1 million lottery ticket waits unclaimed

The state lottery says it's waiting for someone to claim a $1 million ticket.

N.C. Education Lottery said on its website Monday that the ticket is for Sunday's drawing of the game Cash 5. The jackpot for matching all five numbers is $1,063,165.

The $1 ticket for Sunday's drawing was sold at a Food Lion grocery in Mooresville, which is north of Charlotte.

The winning numbers are 2-7-13-34-39. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize. The ticket beat odds of one in 962,598 to win.

