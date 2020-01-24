Work underway for I-42 from Morehead City to Raleigh

Atlantic Beach town leaders say Interstate 42 is on the way and will provide a 2-and-a-half hour nonstop trip from Raleigh to Morehead City.

It's going to take quite a bit of time to come to fruition, but Atlantic Beach officials say scheduling and work on major segments of highway improvement along the current U.S.70 east are underway.

Over the next decade officials say the projects will transform the 150 mile traffic artery from Raleigh to Morehead City into a virtual nonstop, no stoplight corridor.

I-42 is scheduled to be completed in 2032.