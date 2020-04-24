Work on Arlington Boulevard resumes

If you're driving in Greenville you'll want to be aware of construction getting underway on a busy roadway this weekend.

The final phase of the Arlington Boulevard Rehabilitation Project is scheduled to begin Friday night on a complete reconstruction of the section of Arlington between Evans Street and Greenville Boulevard.

This construction is scheduled to last into late May, weather permitting.

Beginning Friday night, the two eastbound lanes from Evans Street toward Greenville Boulevard, will close for the weekend.

Then next Friday, the two westbound lanes will close to traffic for the weekend.

During construction some lanes will be open at times.

The final part of the construction is set to start May 18th with a final top layer of asphalt and pavement markings. This will be completed under intermittent lane closures. Traffic will not be detoured during this final paving.

