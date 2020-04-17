Winterville church holds food distribution

One church in Pitt County decided to give back to its neighborhood Friday by distributing food for people who may need it.

It comes at a time when many people are out of a job and may be struggling to get enough food for their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People were allowed to go in groups of ten to pick up food.

Roger Haithcock, Pastor of Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church, says they gave out dairy products, potatoes, bread, peppers and fresh vegetables. "With the COVID-19 we have stepped up the operations quite a bit. We have a lot of folks around us that have lost their jobs and living below the poverty level and it's a good way to give back and help out during these difficult times."

The pastor says this is the fourth time in three weeks for a food distribution and they hope do it again next week.